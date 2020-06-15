‘Secret’ peace park discovery

-

Questions have been raised about the origins of a little-known International Peace Park in Springvale.

Greater Dandenong councillor Matthew Kirwan asked about this “secret garden” at a council meeting on 9 June, “intrigued” by a sign on Princes Highway denoting the park.

Getting access to the park is difficult, Cr Kirwan says.

The large tract, with a creek and wetlands area, is fenced off next to, ironically, the Sporting Shooter’s Association of Australia grounds.

A potential entrance from a laneway off Brough Street was locked but he found his way in via the neighbouring Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

“It was a tranquil, secluded park that is well worth a visit with its own secret bridge.”