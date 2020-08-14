Safe space for small dogs

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dog walking has become one of the most popular leisure exercise activities during the Covid pandemic.

Which makes the opening of a new dog park a case of perfect timing, says Greater Dandenong councillor Zaynoun Melhem.

The dog park is a space for smaller dogs to run freely and safely, segregated from the popular off-leash all-dog area in Tirhatuan Park, Dandenong North.

The park includes new water fountains, with seating and shelters to come.

Cr Melhem, whose family keeps two small dogs Rue and Gigi, says residents had called for a smaller-dog park for years.

“There’s been a lot of incidents with the little dogs pestering the big dogs, or with big dogs hurting the little dogs while playing.”

Tirhatuan Park is home to one of the biggest dog parks in the South East, he said.