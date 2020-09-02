Mens Shed on-call

-

Its new home may not quite be open but Endeavour Hills Mens Shed is keeping men in “virtual” conversation.

In weekly online meetings, the Mens Shed brings together ‘blokes’ to chat about DIY projects, hobbies and what’s going on in their lives.

It’s part of the Mens Shed’s “ramped-up” response to the social and economic damage from Covid-19, president Trevor Ratcliffe said.

“While we have been in lockdown our members have been meeting on-line and the need to extend what we have enjoyed to others in increasing numbers.

“So, for blokes who want to meet new people, share some stories, talk about the things which interest you and escape from the isolation we are waiting for you.”

The Mens Shed’s long-awaited new home in Sydney Pargeter Reserve is nearing completion.

When open, the shed would teach basic DIY skills for people “displaced” due being out of work, Mr Ratcliffe says.

“The aim is to provide a practical ‘appreciation’ of DIY skills so that more of us can tackle our own home maintenance or acquire basic knowledge and skills which might attract employment.

“Rather than leading to a certificate this is about building resilience in ourselves, improving our circumstances and strengthening our community in difficult times.”

Mr Ratcliffe said initially there would be woodwork and metalwork streams.

Further courses may include electronics/computers, mechanics and vegetable growing, household budgeting as well as health and wellbeing activities and community projects.

Suitably qualified volunteers are being sought to oversee the sessions.

“What we are planning to do may not be consistent with community perceptions about what a Men’s Shed is or should look like,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

“But our vision has never been about perceptions.

“Our vision has always been about men’s health and building community capacity, wherever that leads, and now, that is more important than ever.”

To join in the online chats or find out more about the new building, contact the group’s secretary Paul Morris on 0418 313 395.