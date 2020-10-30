Cabaret tribute to Dad’s odyssey

-

Drum Theatre is set to ‘re-open’ with an online-streamed production and virtual Q&A session.

The critically acclaimed cabaret A Migrant’s Son will be streamed into viewers homes as a one-off event.

Michaela Burger, who also wrote original music for the show, performs a moving tribute to her hard-working, fun-loving larrikin father Luke defying the odds.

Backed by a live band and bouzouki player, Burger goes to the heart of her dad’s experience migrating from Greece to Australia – a story familiar to millions of Australians.

A Migrant’s Son touches on topics of racism, intolerance, judgement and the struggles of migration.

It follows Luke’s journey of toil from early morning deliveries at his family’s bakery at age seven, down opal mines in Coober Pedy and running a discount-supermarket chain in Adelaide.

The show premiered to a sell-out Adelaide Cabaret Festival season. It was nominated for a Helpmann Academy Award and winner of the inaugural Frank Ford Award at the 2019 Adelaide Fringe.

The show screens on Saturday 14 November, 8pm, followed by a virtual Q&A with the production team and Drum Theatre staff.

Tickets: $10/free for Drum members.

Bookings: drumtheatre.com.au or 8571 1666.