Lunch relief served Mondays

-

Police officers, Rotarians and parishioners are teaming up to give away about 100 take-away lunches each Monday in Dandenong.

Since Covid’s second wave, there’s been a steady increase in meals served to people in need at St James Anglican Church, volunteer and Rotarian Leanne Byron said.

The volunteers include members of Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills, Endeavour Ministries and The Andrews Centre, St James priest Graeme Peters and wife Jane Peters and parishioners and Victoria Police officers.

The Rotary club has also supplied swags and blankets to the church for people sleeping rough.

It has also provided groceries for food parcels at Dandenong-based charity Cornerstone and Springvale Benevolent Society since Stage 4 restrictions.

The club was helping with take-away meals at Cornerstone on Thursday nights.

Ms Byron said about 30 per cent of Cornerstone’s clients were regulars, as well as asylum seekers, migrants and international students with little or no income.

Its food parcels were distributed on site as well as delivered to those isolated at home, she said.

She said the club would offer further groceries to Springvale Benevolent Society prior to Christmas.

“Throughout Covid they have provided fresh produce and grocery boxes for families who do not receive Centrelink benefits, and also to families and individuals who request assistance due to loss of employment or changed circumstances during this crisis.”