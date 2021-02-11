Pitch in for charity

-

Take a Swing for Charity Golf Day hits its 12th year – shooting nearly $500,000 to local charities.

The golf day hosted by Greater Dandenong Council and local industries will tee off at Victoria Golf Club, Cheltenham on Wednesday 24 February.

“Money raised over the past 11 years has provided significant support to many local charities,” Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said at the launch on 8 February.

“(It has enabled) some exciting new initiatives to be delivered to those most in need – and this little golf day has raised almost half a million dollars in that time.

“As a bonus, this event is a chance for business and industry to come together to have fun and network.”

This year’s recipients are the Keysborough Learning Centre and the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

Major sponsors for the event include KPJ Group, Grenda Group, Future Recycling, Norden Group, Telstra Business Technology Centre and Erntec.

A car from Dandenong Nissan and Kia is on offer to anyone who shoots a hole-in-one.

To take part as a sponsor or player, go to https://www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/sebn