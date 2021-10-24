Freedom Friday blooms

-

A splash of floral colour returned to Dandenong Market during ‘Freedom Friday’ on 22 October.

Under eased Covid-19 restrictions, florists and nurseries were back open for outdoor trade, as were seated service at restaurants and hairdressers.

Cafes, food stalls, fresh produce, delis, bakeries, grocery, meat and fish stores are also open.

“We can’t wait to see rows and rows of pansies, daffodils, tulips and gerberas in a rainbow of colours,” Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said in the lead-up.

“Everyone is itching to grab their tomato and herb seedlings and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

It’s been a long 580 days for the market’s 200-plus traders since the first lockdown in mid-March 2020.

The rolling closures, visitor restrictions and supply issues caused by state border closures.

“These are circumstances many small business have been unable to survive,” Ms Hibbs said.

“We’d like to thank the hundreds of thousands of loyal Dandenong Market customers who chose to support our very special small businesses during these tough times.

“You’ve kept Mum and Dad in a job, you’ve put food on the table after every long day at work and made the hard days a little easier.”

About 130 non-food stalls remain closed under Victoria’s sixth lockdown, including the Bazaar, key cutters, pet supply shops and the auction.

They’re expected to reopen when 80 per cent of Victoria’s 16-and-over population is fully vaccinated – by 5 November or earlier.