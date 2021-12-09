Free festive flicks

Christmas cheer is set to hit the big screen at Springvale Community Hub.

A Christmas Carol and Polar Express will be screened outdoors and free at the hub this month.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti was “thrilled” that families and friends could be brought together for the movie season.

“The outdoor movie screenings provide a great opportunity to enjoy our green open spaces with family and friends while also supporting our local traders by bringing along meals and snacks from surrounding businesses in Springvale.”

Deck chairs are available but movie-goers are being advised to bring their own picnic rug or low chair.

The hub cafe is open for drinks and light meals. Picnics and takeaway food is also welcome.

Patrons are required to scan in via a QR code.

A Christmas Carol screens on Wednesday 15 December, 6pm and Polar Express on Monday 20 December, 6pm.

The venue opens from 5.30pm. No bookings required.