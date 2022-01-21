Looking back

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society

100 years ago

26 January 1922

About People

A unique record in school attendance has been held by Miss Nellie Beazley, daughter of Mr F W Beazley, a farmer of Cardinia.

This scholar has performed a remarkable feat of attending the Cardinia school for a period of seven years without the loss of a single day.

Miss Beazley is to be congratulated upon crowing this performance by winning her merit certificate.

Amongst the names of successful candidates of the annual examinations of the Melbourne university appears that of Miss Nancy Heath, daughter of the Rev H S Heath, superintendent of

the Dandenong Methodist Circuit.

Miss Heath, who is aiming to qualify in bacteriology, passed first year science in all subjects with honours in Botany.

The Rev H S Heath BA is at present enjoying a holiday at Flinders, during his absence on Sunday next, the Rev E Nye, BA will occupy the pulpit morning and evening, at the Dandenong Methodist Church.

Mr K G McAlpin, secretary to the Dandenong Shire Council, is at present on annual leave, and is spending the holiday at Frankston.

50 years ago

25 January 1972

Egg Producers future bleak

Chairman of the Poultry Committee of the Victorian Farmers Union Mr Bob Seary, of Springvale, claims Victorian poultry farmers and egg producers are facing ruin.

He said surplus unsaleable production is crippling the industry. He urges all poultry farmers and their families to join a demonstration next week against the Victorian Government which has opposed the industry’s marketing proposals.

Mr Seary said, “At the end of this financial year there were 30,000 tons of egg pulp in cold storage.

“There is no foreseeable sale of this 30,000 tons now Britain has joined the Common Market.

“We’ve lost that market, and Japan our next biggest market is going to be self-sufficient in egg production by 1973.”

20 years ago

4 February 2002

Dandenong Plaza helps youth leadership

The youth information centre operating at the Dandenong Plaza is poised for action with the development of a youth action committee.

According to co-ordinator Kelly Vincent, the aim is to train young people to be leaders, involve themselves in community pursuits and, in general, improve the image of young people at the shopping centre.

“We want to improve safety within the centre through the creation of a better relationships between the retailers, security personnel, police and the broader community in and around the plaza,“ she said.

5 years ago

6 February 2017

More to move into City Centre

More residential development is on its way to Central Dandenong.

Quest apartments, Dandenong Civic Centre, the government services building, and the Australian Tax Office have all opened in the Revitalising Central Dandenong precinct in recent years.

Last year a new Salvation Army Headquarters was announced, and the State Government selected Foster Street’s Little India as the state’s first official Indian cultural precinct.