Thor, Monsta-tron, Bush Ranger and Tom Cat put on a car-jumping spectacular at Dandenong Showgrounds on Saturday 19 February and Sunday 20 February.

Photographer GARY SISSONS captured the bumps and bucklings of the Monster Trucks carnival, which included a car-devouring ‘dinosaur’ and dust-spinning laps from CrashNBash Drivers Association drivers..

The American-style carnival event also offered spectators the chance to ride in one of the four-wheeled beasts.