Seniors back for good health

After two years, a free health and wellbeing program at Springvale Indo-Chinese Mutual Assistance Association has woken from hibernation.

Face to face sessions of the Be Healthy and Active program resumed in February.

Aged health service provider Bolton Clarke delivers the one-hour practical sessions for older people.

It covers topics such as nutrition, falls prevention, CPR and defibrillation, bladder health, skin health and positive ageing.

The sessions can be delivered in a range of languages.

SICMAA family support officer Mr Nguyen said the group was “overjoyed” to be back together after nearly two years apart due to Covid restrictions.

“You can’t imagine how happy our members were.

“It’s very emotional an I now know how important it is to have activities like this in our community.”

Details: boltonclarke.com.au/additional-services/be-healthy-active/