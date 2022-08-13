Noble Park Art Show

We invite artists of all ages and experience to enter our October 2022 show! This years Open 1st Prize is $500 and our Junior 1st Prize is $200. It’s only $5 per artwork for open artists to enter and for junior artists the entry is FREE. Noble Park Community Centre Art Show will take place from 14-16 October.

Entries close Friday 30 September 2022, 4pm! To enter click the link: https://www.npccartshow.org/2022-show/enter

Community Grants Information Sessions

Grants Information Sessions provide an opportunity for organisations to learn about Council’s Community Grants Program and to help you with this process.

This event will focus on sharing information about the Community Support Grants Program. Grants program dates and guidelines are available on the Community Funding Webpage which we advise participants read through before attending.

The sessions will run for 45 minutes and cover: the grant cycle and timeframes, council grants programs available to the wider community, completing the online form.

Tuesday 9 August: 5.30pm to 6:30pm Online Session via Microsoft Teams. Wednesday 17 August: 2pm to 3pm Community Room 6, Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Tuesday 23 August: 5.30pm to 6:30pm Formal Meeting Room, Dandenong Civic Centre, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Photography competition

Every year Greater Dandenong City Council produces a Community Calendar for residents which features photos taken in our municipality. Residents can submit photos taken in their local community to win cash prizes and feature in the 2023 calendar. All photos chosen to appear in the calendar will also feature in an exhibition at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre later this year. Photos can be of architecture, outdoor space or something different that captures your imagination.

Prizes are $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Submissions close on Friday 16 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photography-competition

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

GREEN THUMBS

If you enjoy gardening, then come along to the Springvale Garden Club’s meeting on Wednesday the 17th August where our guest speaker will be Maureen Lucas. Maureen is a well known horticultural columnist for many magazines and also a HSV judge.

We meet at the Senior Citizens Hall, The Crescent, Springvale. Doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Your $2 entry fee includes a chance to win a door prize plus a light supper. For further information contact Cheryl Johnson on 9551 3197.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am–4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au

Winter warmers: neurographic art workshop

This winter take a deep exhale, make a cup of tea and lose yourself in an abstract art piece using chalk pastels facilitated by Artist and Educator Yaz Gaté. This relaxing abstract technique (neurographic art) was coined by Russian psychologist Pavel Piskarev in 2014. Workshop suitable for all artistic abilities.

Tuesday 9 August 2022, 7:00pm -8:30pm, online via zoom.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Q&A and information session with guest speaker Inspector Peter Koger from Victoria Police.

Wednesday 28 September 7.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park

Miniature Crystal Sculpture Workshop

Join Melbourne artist Emme Orbach and learn how to create unique miniature crystal sculptures using recycled materials from Greater Dandenong’s industrial area. Orbach will teach you how to hand-build small-scale sculptures using recycled metal, wire, wood, and plastic. Take home your own science crystal kit with special instructions on how to grow crystal geodes for your newly built sculptural creation.

Thursday 25 August 2022, 10:00am -12:00pm, Walker Street Gallery.

Awareness Meditation at The Open Door:

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises the body and soul and connects to meaning. All are welcome to join this organic group to meditate in a safe environment.

When: Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm (followed by a cuppa). Where: 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Please contact Jo/Tayla on 97918664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au to book in. This session will run on Zoom, please contact us if you’d like to join online.

Captured Exhibition

In the exhibition Captured, three contemporary artists: Steven Cybulka, Emme Orbach and Noah Spivak will explore the materiality of industry. As artists, they are all process driven and allow their respective mediums to determine the outcome of their works. Prompting a series of possible questions for the audience to consider and playing with time to be Captured now.

Exhibition Dates Tuesday 16 August – Thursday 29 September

Walker Street Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, 12pm-4pm.