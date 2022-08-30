Family friendly fun at Drum Theatre

Looking for family friendly fun? This September, the Drum Theatre in Dandenong offers all you need to captivate your young ones.

Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) in The Alphabet of Awesome Science for a thrilling voyage through the alphabet – where great big chewy words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises. Experience twenty-six quirky scientific demonstrations – that squish and squirt, float and fly, erupt and explode. Together, this dad-joke quipping, prank-pulling pair of polished professors strut their stuff in a performance that’s equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating, and gross. Perfect for kids aged 5-12 and their families, book your tickets today.

Experience a puppet show with sustainability at its heart. Escape from Trash Mountain is a poignant look at how good relationships and optimism are the key to saving our planet. Watch in amazement as a large mountain of trash transforms into a cave and becomes the epic playground for our heroes to fight trash bats, navigate treacherous ravines and outwit hideous trash monsters. Children of all ages will be charmed as two performers operate seventeen different puppets and a transforming trash mountain to bring the show to life. Escape From Trash Mountain is fun for the whole family.

The Drum Theatre is a place for people to meet, connect, create, and be inspired. Here to support you and the local creative community, come enjoy more exceptional events, experiences, and entertainment with your family this September.

Book your ticket with confidence. If you are unable to attend due to Covid impacts, your ticket will be refunded. Visit drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au or call 03 8571 1666, 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.