Keysborough school among finalists

The state government is supporting the creativity of young Victorian school students who took part in the 2022 Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival with a $200,000 funding contribution for this year’s festival, which promotes young people’s mental wellbeing and physical health, creativity and social connections.

Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival is Australia’s largest national performing arts event with about 20,000 young people from 300 schools and community organisations participating each year.

As part of the annual festival, students and schools spend months designing and choreographing their performances and then perform in theatres all around Australia.

Hoppers Crossing Secondary College, Mooroolbark College, Keysborough Secondary College, Pascoe Vale Girls Secondary College and Alkira Secondary College are among eight Victorian schools and community groups that have received major prizes at the 2022 Victorian Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival awards night.

The Aboriginal word Wakakirri means ‘to dance’ and was selected to give the festival an authentic Australian feel.

The festival’s ethos is ‘great stories inspire change’ and it supports students exploring careers in the performing and creative arts, design and management.

The Government has also invested more than $100,000 towards Wakakirri’s accredited training program, which supports young people’s career pathways.

Minister for Youth Ros Spence said the state government was proud to support the festival.

“The Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival supports young people to build their confidence and resilience, make social connections with like-minded peers, and express their creativity and talents in dynamic performances that can be enjoyed throughout our state,” Ms Spence said.

“Congratulations to all who participated in this year’s Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival for taking the opportunity and putting in the hard work to express what is important to you through such creative and dynamic performances.”