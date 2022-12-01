Christmas Craze in Greater Dandenong

By Sahar Foladi

With Christmas around the corner, don’t look too far, here are some of the Christmas events happening near you!

Australian Animal Protection Society (AAPS) Market

Join AAPS at their annual Christmas Market to celebrate the festive season at their Keysborough location.

The event is on Sunday 4 December, 10am-3pm at Australian Animal Protection Society – Keysborough, 26 Aegean Court, Keysborough (off Naxos Way).

Food trucks, market stalls, raffles, kids activities and crafts, tours of the shelter, photos with Santa and much more, this is a day not to miss.

A gold coin donation is required to help support the organisation.

KEYSIE MARKET

The Keysie Market event is on Sunday 18 December from 10am-3pm at Springers Leisure Centre Keysborough.

Keysie Market was initially born to benfit the mental health of residents and small busineses after two years of lockdown. So go out there and enjoy the day with family at Keysie Market.

Enjoy the live entertainment, stalls and delicious food with friends and family in this year’s Christmas season.

CHRISTMAS AT DANDY MARKET

Christmas is special in Greater Dandenong. It’s the season that unites the diverse communities of Dandenong. Dandenong Market is ready to embrace locals and support small businesses this Christmas so make use of the varieties available in the vast market.

Check out the Dandenong Market website for more updates.

CAROLS IN THE PARK-DANDENONG

Looking for Christmas carols in your area? What could be better than the 75th year of Dandenong Carols in the park?

The event is on Friday 9 December from 6pm-9:30pm, Putney Street Dandenong.

This event has everything for everyone. It’s your one stop Christmas shopping with Christmas craft markets, meet with local makers for tips and get an early start for gift shopping

Catch heaps of entertainment for the kids from 6-7pm with an exciting pre-show entertainment that includes free face painting, roving performers, art and craft activities and free photos with Santa.

From 7pm the stage program will feature performances from local schools and church groups, many of which will be accompanied by the Greater Dandenong Band.

Bring your own chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere while you try food from a selection of delicious food stalls.

There’s going to be a touch of the circus coming to Carols this year with performances by the Dreaming Space, while the Band will be performing that big brass band sound we all love.

Celia and friends will be there with a funky fun-filled Christmas adventure for the whole family to enjoy. She’ll be joined by local singer and comedian Geraldine Quinn; and if you’re lucky, you just might spot the jolly man with an incredible beard in a big red suit, on stage.

SPRINGVALE COMMUNITY HUB- CHRISTMAS CRAFT

In the lead up to Christmas, Springvale Community Hub will be running drop-in Christmas Craft sessions inside the Mitchell Hall. These workshops are not facilitated – create at your leisure.

This event is perfect for kids to get into the Christmas spirits and enhance their creativity in Christmas crafts!

Thursday 8 December – Decorate your own Christmas ornaments using things that stick and shine.

Thursday 15 December – Christmas colouring-in with guided pages, textas and pencils

Thursday 22 December – Decorate your own wrapping paper using patterns, symbols, glitter pens and textas.

SANTA VISITS SPRINGVALE COMMUNITY HUB

Come visit Santa in the Mitchell Hall at Springvale Community Hub (Hillcrest Grove, Springvale) on Wednesday 14 December, 3:30-5:30pm.

Take your own photos with Santa and enjoy some Christmas craft activities. Registrations for this event is required so don’t miss this opportunity and hurry!

CHRISTMAS ENTERTAINMENT- NOBLE PARK

December is a wonderful time to be out and about in Greater Dandenong. It’s a time when the end-of-year Christmas cheer brings magic to our favourite venues, streets and shopping precincts.

However you celebrate the festive season, take the time to embrace the joy and festivity of our community at this special time of year.

Our captivating entertainers will be roving the streets in the week leading up to Christmas – watch out for our fabulous performers who will be spreading festive cheer to the community.

Come along to central Noble Park and enjoy our musical multi skilled musicians as they perform three, 45 minutes sets on:

Thursday 15 December, 3pm- 6pm

Thursday 22 December, 1.30pm-4.30pm

HARMONY SQUARE- DANDENONG

Enjoy the musical multi-skilled musicians at Harmony Square and Dandenong Plaza, a great look out for the family!

Three 45 minutes sets are performed on the following dates, Friday 16 December 11am-2pm and on Wednesday 21 December, 10:30am-1pm.

CHRISTMAS WATER SKI SHOW

Some exciting new things will be happening on the water as the National Water Sport Centre has held their first show for the 2022/23 season.

Visit the annual Christmas Show on the banks of the National Water Sport Centre with your family to enjoy an action-packed show.

There will be food trucks on site if you want to purchase some yummy treats or you can bring along your own picnic.

Entry is free and will include a special guest appearance from Santa Claus.

Schedule:

3pm – Start Arriving at the National Water Sport Centre, bring along chairs, picnic rug.

4pm – Show starts (one hour duration with short intermission)

5pm – Santa arrives (yes, we know he’s busy at the North Pole but has promised us again he will be skiing in).

How to find the show: Head to the National Water Sport Centre at 5 Riverend Road, Bangholme and drive all the way to the end. The show is located on Patterson River on the left-hand side as you drive in.

DANDENONG PLAZA

A lot will be happening in Dandenong Plaza over the month of Christmas and we’ve got all of them covered for you!

Dandenong Plaza will open for extended hours from 12 December.

• 12 Days of festive giveaways from Plaza’s retailers start from 12-23 December. It’s easy to enter! Spend $30 or more at the centre during the giveaway period. Prizes include a Kmart camping pack, Reading Cinema gift card, 10-foot trampoline from Rebel Sport and fresh food and grocery vouchers.

• The Sensitive Santa photo sessions are on offer for 15-minute pre-booked sessions for children with special needs. The individually-tailored sessions can be booked during quieter times of trade, with toned-down lights and sounds.

• Sensitive Santa sessions, a ‘letters to Santa’ mail box, Christmas-theme kids activities and a gift wrapping service for the festive season.

• Free festive kids activities will be held on the weekends of 3-4 December and 10-11 December. The crafts range from decorating Christmas stockings and masks to face paintings.

• On Sunday 11 December, Santa, Mrs Claus, Santa’s elves and Rudolph will be roaming the centre, backed by a Christmas jazz musicians.

• Local primary school students will perform Christmas songs and display festive artwork in December.

• A Christmas gift wrapping station will open from 12 December, with gold-coin donations going to The Salvation Army’s homelessness service.

• After arriving on a trackless train on 16 December, Santa will be available for free photos with children and families up until Christmas Eve. A free gift will be presented to each child.