Where to watch the NYE fireworks

Planning on watching the NYE fireworks, here are some of the spots you can catch them in Melbourne’s CBD.

If you plan to go into the city there are family-friendly Celebration Zones at Docklands, Flagstaff Gardens, Kings Domain and Treasury Gardens- all of which offer the best inner city views of fireworks as well as light installations, food trucks, performances and music.

The celebrations at all of the locations kick off at 6pm and wrap up at 1am. No bookings are required in these zones.

The City of Melbourne’s website advises people to plan ahead as New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest and most visited nights of the year.

If you prefer to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home you can catch the midnight fireworks live on Channel 9 from 11pm.

You can find out more here: https://nye.melbourne.vic.gov.au/