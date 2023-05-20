Forge ahead with unwavering faith

by Ursula Aruma from Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

The first step towards this Message of Hope is to do all your actions with Love and devotion to God, by surrendering your attachments and ego and pride, then you cannot go wrong.

Always have an open mind and be humble.

Listen to your heart and God will do the rest.

Therefore, take this first step with unwavering faith.

When you want to be free from sorrow and pain and from the ups and downs of life, make progress by moving into a new situation.

Let go. Take a deep breath.

Move away from fear and negative situations into positive actions and loving emotions and decide on your next step.

Stepping out in faith is scary, but always keep in mind that God has a plan for each and every one of us – instead of thinking that it’s our plan that we can do it on our own.

We should always be in balance and firm, in thought, word and deed, with a joyous and harmonious outlook, accepting all as God’s will.

‘Awaken the Jesus Within You!’

Jesus taught simple, practical lessons, supported through his own example of compassion and love, demonstrating how we can cultivate these divine qualities.

Jesus served the poorest of the poor and taught his followers that whenever we serve the needs of the poor, the needy, the hungry and the diseased, we are serving God.

Let us live His Message.

All religions and scriptures expound natural universal laws by compliance of which enables humans to be contented and happy and save themselves from suffering.

May these ideas help you realise what your next step is and make you feel less doubtful and transform your inaction by stepping out into action with strong faith.

Please stay safe, keep smiling and may you receive torrential grace and share the Love.