Look, participate, connect

Question the Space Exhibition asks what can be a work of art, where can a gallery exist and how do audiences engage with the space? What do you enjoy about visiting an art gallery? What do you expect to see?

On display from Tuesday 21 November 2023 – Friday 1 March 2024 at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre in Dandenong, audiences are invited to look, participate and connect with the art, the artists and the spaces through a range of works and programs both inside the gallery and around central Dandenong.

Enjoy works by artists Rachel Burke (she/her), Ross Coulter (he/him), Jordan Fleming (she/her), Guerrilla Girls (they/them), Melbourne Art Library (they/them), Kent Morris (he/him), Dean Norton (he/him), Tina Patlas (she/her), Kenny Pittock (he/him), Nick Selenitsch (he/him) and TextaQueen (they/them).

The following program of workshops, artist talks and online tutorials are also available to enjoy throughout the exhibition:

Creative Complaining with The Guerrilla Girls – an online talk on Friday 1 December.

The Identity Project with Ross Coulter – an in-person workshop on Tuesday 16 January.

Clay Picnic Play with Kenny Pittock – an in-person workshop on Tuesday 23 January.

STUNglasses with Rachel Burke – an online workshop on Wednesday 24 January.

We Don’t Need Another Hero with TextaQueen – an online workshop on Wednesday 14 February.

The official opening of Question the Space Exhibition will take place on Saturday 25 November from 2pm.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/question-the-space to find out more.