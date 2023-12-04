New carols enchant the masses

Hundreds enjoyed a fresh new look to Greater Dandenong Carols on Friday 1 December.

In its 76th year, the popular annual event moved from its customary location at Dandenong Park to Harmony Square.

Another innovation was a Christmas Market with food and craft stalls that lined the square.

Pre-event, there were storytime readings from Greater Dandenong Libraries and performances from David Zhang and Dandenong Primary School.

The main stage program was hosted by Miss Philippines 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas.

Among the performers were Lighthouse Christian Church, The Funtones, Melbourne Ballet School, City of Greater Dandenong Band, One Voice Community Choir, Amore Duet, Southern Voices Choir and Mary Ann Van Der Horst.

Santa joined the City of Greater Dandenong Band on the stage for the big finale.