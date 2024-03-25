Hair today, gone for charity

Years in the growing, Jethro’s long locks got the chop for charity this month.

The Wooranna Park student decided to donate his healthy crop of hair for a wig and to raise money for the Leukemia Foundation.

On 15 March, Jethro was the lead act of a Crazy Hair Day. He’d grown his hair for two years in preparation for the event.

Students and staff got behind the cause with donations and sporting their best ‘crazy hair’.

“Each classroom promoted the event within their room and discussed the importance of the event,” Jethro’s Year 5/6 teacher Leanne Vancuylenberg said.

“We also promoted how proud we all were of Jethro for doing this.

“He loved the fact Mrs Ellaby had on her colourful wig and that the school mascot in the foyer even made it onto the school Facebook page sporting a new hairstyle – a fluffy green wig – for the day.”

As Jethro’s hair starts to sprout back, donations continue to come in.

A final total is yet to be tallied at this stage.