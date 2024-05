Horses and ponies, the great and small, were on show at the 21st annual Scottish Heritage Day at Dandenong Showgrounds on Sunday 26 May.

Minnie, 2, and Muriel, 5, got up close to the giant Clydesdale horses such as Tiffany, Lacy and Tiffany.

Also on display were the small – the Shetland, Highland and Australian mini ponies.

Pictures: LJUBICA VRANKOVIC