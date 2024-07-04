Hybycozo Deep Thought Installation launches

Casey Council officially launched the Hybycozo Deep Thought Installation, one of the most anticipated events of the Winter Arts Festival, with a celebration party on the night of Friday 28 June.

The launch party was packed with entertainment from live music, and dance performances, to hot food.

Hybycozo’s five larger-than-life geometric sculptures were brought to life through high-level metal fabrication and architectural LED lighting.

Anthony Van Dorsten, the project manager of Vesica Aotearoa, who has brought Hybycozo to Australia and installed it at Bunjil Place, said: “I’ve been invited by Bunjil Place to install these five beautiful sculptures. So, we’ve got Deep Thought, Dodi, Trocto, Icozo, and Rhombi. They make up this incredible installation.”

“The importance of light art is massive in these days of trials and tribulations in the world. I’ve got a strong belief that light brings together a community like it always has done.

“As humans we light fires, we have been lighting flyers for millennia as the people of this land have. It’s so pertinent to be under Bunjil – creation eagle.

“I think it’s a magical story and feel truly privileged to install these sculptures on behalf of the artists, Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu.”

Anthony said it took the team a couple of days to install and six months to plan.

“The sculptures are made from perforated aluminium, steel, and brass. We’ve got five polyhedral – a dodecahedron, a truncated octahedron, a lesser triambic icosahedron and an icosahedron,” he said.

“Google origami and try to make those! Come down and please enjoy the shadow play on the ground. It is absolutely stunning when we switch the lights on at night. Thank you very much to the City of Casey for having us.

“One of the core principles of what we do is foster intergenerational connectivity through the power of light art. So, what I mean by that is light art is unique. It’s got an extremely low barrier to entry. It’s the perfect style of art for free, temporary public art that anybody in the community, no matter your age, shape, gender, or sexual preference, everyone can enjoy.”

Hybycozo Deep Thought Installation will be on display in the Bunjil Place Plaza until Sunday 28 July.