Drop-in Creative Space opens in Dandenong

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a unique event for Dandenong, a drop-in ‘Creative Space’ is hosting a week full of free arts workshops.

Workshop facilitator Monique McNamara from Working Better Together is performing the “art take-over” of Connection Arts Space and Walker Street Gallery from 7 July-14 July.

She says such an event has never happened before in Dandenong, with most participants being first- time artists.

“All but two people hadn’t done art in their life. And that’s exactly why I did this.”

One of the program highlights is tonight (11 July) – a night combining an Ethiopian dinner, African drumming workshop, a live podcast interview and an interactive discussion on art, cross-cultural identity and biracial experiences in Australia and Aotearoa.

The evening at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre starts at 6pm.

It features African drummer Ousmane Sonko, artist Olana Janfa, Being Biracial podcast hosts Kate Robinson and Maria-Birch Morunga and food from Afro Café, Dandenong.

Coming up at ‘Creative Space’, McNamara will host Wisdom Within Wellbeing creative workshops on 12 and 14 July.

There are also Community Create Sessions for artists from beginners to experienced on 12, 13 and 14 July.

On Saturday 13 July, there is also a coffee meet-up for creative businesses, and a dinner for creatives.

Creative Space is at Connection Art Space, 9 Walker Street Dandenong until 14 July. The dinner, drumming, podcast and interactive talk is at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker Street, Dandenong from 6pm on Thursday 11 July.

Details: socialplanet.com.au/at/working-better-together