Yoga for seniors

Join us for a slow-paced yoga session designed to give you greater ease and mobility. Through gentle stretching, strengthening and breathwork we’ll work to increase circulation, improve balance and integrate healthy movement for joints and muscles. This session will include the option to be supported with a chair, as per your comfort and ability. No experience required, all levels welcome. Seniors Festival event.

– Tuesday 29 October, 10.30am-11.30am at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Registration required at trybooking.com/CUYUB or 1300 630 920.

WorkSafe business breakfast

Business owners and decision makers are invited to a complimentary breakfast to hear insights into WorkSafe’s role in preventing workplace harm and improving outcomes for injured workers. We’ll address local issues, welcome questions from the audience and explain how WorkSafe supports small business to meet their obligations. Presented in partnership with SEBN (South East Business Network). Hosted by Cameron Ling.

– Wednesday 30 October, 7am-10am at Atura Dandenong. Free event, register at eventbrite.com.au/e/business-owners-breakfast-health-and-safety-month-registration-965534468587?aff=oddtdtcreator

Pop-up Blood Donor Centre

The Red Cross is popping up in central Dandenong. Do you have time to give blood and change lives? One in three people in Greater Dandenong will need blood, and they need people like you to give it.

– until Friday 8 November, opening times vary at St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Details: 13 14 95. Registrations required at lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Dandy Show 2024

Come along to the Dandy Show for a family friendly, fun-filled day. This day is where the city meets the country with lots on offer including, a dog and car show, arts and crafts, amusement rides, show bags, live entertainment, food and Saturday-night fireworks. Alcohol-free event.

– Saturday and Sunday, 9-10 November from 9am at Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong; adults $15/children 10 and under are free. Details: dandyshow.com.au

Cranbourne Chorale

Cranbourne Chorale invites you to enjoy a pleasant Sunday afternoon of lovely choral music ranging from world music, folk (traditional and recent), Gospel and popular songs… plus a lively set of jazz and swing numbers. With guest artists Pare and Pranau, folk-playing siblings on guitar and violin, as well as a sumptuous afternoon tea.

– Sunday 10 November, 2.30pm at Cranbourne Presbyterian Church, cnr Sladen and Russel streets Cranbourne; $25 adult/$20 concession/$5 children.

Dinner with a VIEW

The next dinner meeting of the Dandenong Evening VIEW Club has the theme of Bake, Make and Grow. Supporting The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program. New nembers and guests are very welcome. Bookings essential.

– Tuesday 12 November, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Walk Against Family Violence

Meet at Dandenong Market and walk to Harmony Square for our annual walk against family violence. Hear from guest speaker Simone O’Brien, a dedicated social change advocate who has lived experience of surviving family violence.

– Tuesday 19 November, from 11.15am at Dandenong Market, Cleeland Street.

We Built This City

Come and see stories behind Greater Dandenong’s favourite heritage places through short videos, historic objects, photographs and oral histories from Council and local historical society collections.

– Wednesdays and Thursdays (excluding public holidays) until 18 May 2025 at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm–3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold coin donation. Deatils: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Cranbourne Senior Citizens Club

Not a member? Doesn’t matter, come along and join the fun.

Cranbourne Senior Citizens Club meets weekly for a range of different events, including bus trips, community days, games, coffee and chat, bingo, dancing and carpet bowls.

Weekly activity times – Line Dancing Mon.10am-12pm, New Vogue and Old Time Dance Tue. 1pm-3:30pm, Carpet Bowls Wed. & Sat. 11:30am-2:30pm, Bingo Thur. 11am-2pm.

For all enquiries or bookings contact Marilyn mobile 0432 107 590.

Find us on facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/487808127399953

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.