Bedtime story created

The Moon Story is a stunningly illustrated book, written in Kriol and English by Marshia Cook, with some illustrations by Marshia’s son Tamua Nuggett.

Published by The Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF), The Moon Story was produced in a workshop in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia with ILF Lifetime Ambassador Alison Lester, children’s author Jane Godwin and designer Lee Burgemeestre.

ILF Lifetime Ambassador Alison Lester says, ” I love this book, with its inky black night and luminous moon, how it captures the exciting feeling of being with your family under the shimmering stars. It’s a perfect bedtime story.”

Author and illustrator Marshia Cook says, “The Moon Story is about a camping spot we use to go every winter time when we were small with our families. It’s a nice camping place near that old gumtree telling stories watching the moon rising.

“Writing this story in Kriol helps children understand what the story is all about when they read it and how language is important when telling stories with Elders to our children. And to keep language and culture strong through stories.”

Jane Godwin says, “As Marshia was working on the story with Tamua, she talked about camping out at a favourite place and watching the moon rise. The story brings to life the connection of family, and the beauty and wonder of sleeping under the stars.”

Lee Burgemeestre says, “When we were working with Marshia at Fitzroy Crossing, it was clear that she was going to create a beautiful book. And when she and Tamua sat together and started the illustrations on black paper I was particularly excited. Imagine a book of black pages where that lovely pearly moon shone through and onto the landscape!

“I began designing the pages as the illustrations were taking place, reversing out the text from the black backgrounds and adding the delicate white line drawings in among the textural paintings.

“During the end of the design process, I digitally superimposed my own snapshots of Marshia’s pearly moons over the final scans to capture the light that we saw on them as she painted them in the workshop.”

Marshia Cook lives in Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia with her family. The Moon Story is her second book. Her first book, Jarrampa, was published by the Indigenous Literacy Foundation in 2021. Tamua Nuggett is one of Marshia’s children.

A QR code on the book allows readers to listen along to the story as they read.

Available online now shop.ilf.org.au and where all good books are sold.