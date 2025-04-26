Big impact of small acts of goodness

by Abdurrahman Sahin, imam at Keysborough Turkish Islamic & Cultural Centre

Life isn’t always filled with the beauty we desire.

Challenges, negativity, and the fast pace of modern life are undeniable parts of our world.

Yet, haven’t we all encountered something beautiful?

Often unnoticed, small acts of kindness gently embrace our lives, leaving lasting impressions both personally and within our communities.

You don’t need to be wealthy, noble, or hold an important title to show kindness.

A warm smile, a helping hand, or heartfelt words can make a real difference.

Holding the door for someone, greeting a neighbour, thanking a service worker, or quickly apologizing for a small mistake may seem minor, but they can mean a great deal to others.

These brief moments of compassion remind people that they are seen, valued, and cared for.

We often underestimate the ripple effect of small good deeds.

Like a domino effect or the waves from a pebble thrown into still water, one act can lead to many more.

Through this, we can build stronger personal and societal bonds.

Scientific studies show that acts of kindness increase serotonin levels—not only in the person receiving the kindness but also in the one giving it and even in those witnessing it.

From the dawn of humanity until the end of time, people have celebrated goodness, regardless of its size.

Islam encourages consistent good deeds, even if small, as the most beloved to God.

Christianity teaches us to treat others as we wish to be treated.

These reflect shared moral principles found in many belief systems and in human nature itself.

Whether religious or not, something deep within us is drawn to doing good.

These teachings remind us that kindness is a universal language—beyond culture, religion, or background.

We never truly know what someone else is going through.

A person is a sum of their past experiences.

Offering hope or making someone’s day better may come from even the smallest gesture.

That spark of light they seek might start with our kindness. So we must never miss the opportunity to be kind.

There have always been personal and global struggles, and there always will be.

Like clouds that come and go, troubles pass.

But the kindness we show—life’s truest sign of meaning—should never be measured.

We may not solve every problem, but by choosing the side of kindness and hope, our ripple will continue to grow.

After all, we were made for kindness, and kindness was made for us.

