Battery buy powers bike win

He’s been flying in and out of Queensland’s north for work for so long it’s routine, but Mark Summers found it hard to say goodbye this time and it wasn’t to his wife of 20 years, Kimberlie.

The Springvale man had just taken ownership of a “Wicked Red Iron 883 Harley Davidson” after being drawn the lucky winner in a national competition, after buying a battery at a local business.

Before his visit to Battery World Dandenong, the Mt Isa mine technician confessed his only win in his life was $14 in a lotto division.

“I went to Battery World to get a battery for a trail bike,” Mr Summers said.

“I have never even sat on a fantastic bike like this before, and Geoff, the business owner said I was eligible to enter the competition running co jointly with Yuasa Batteries.

“I actually thought it was a joke when they rang to tell me I’d won. I am like a slice of watermelon – I can stop smiling.”

The funny thing is both Mr Summer’s wife and his brother-in-law, Tyrone are motorbike riders who have always dreamed of a bike like this with one-off specialised features – now Mr Summers has happy wife, but jealous brother-in-law.

“I don’t know how I am going to go to work tomorrow,” he said.

“Kimberlie will be on that bike the moment I am out the door. Already she thinks it’s hers.”

Battery World’s Geoff Stewart said it was a pleasure to hand over a bike to such a happy winner.

“Many people don’t realise they have better odds at winning competitions like this, than lotto,” Mr Stewart said.

“Across Australia everyone who bought a Yuasa motorbike battery at a Battery World store could enter the competition.

“This is not your ordinary Harley: It was customised by the famous bike builder Adam Layton from APL Performance Bikes, who is legendary amongst motorcycle enthusiasts.

“Adam designed a one-off customised seat for the Iron 883, using Sting Ray leather and the standard Air Filter was removed and a custom machined Air filter was made to enable a cool ‘look down the throat of the engine’.”