STEM grants available

Not-for-profits across Eastern Victoria are invited to apply for grants to host science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) themed activities as part of Victoria’s 76th annual Education Week.

This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating STEM’.

All government schools are encouraged to join Education Week celebrations, opening their doors to showcase how they are using STEM to help students thrive and gain critical skills for the future.

Organisations that can demonstrate how STEM is about innovation, curiosity and creativity as an integral part of everyday life, from using the latest technology to a visit to the beach to discover amazing marine life, are encouraged to apply.

Small grants of up to $2000 are available to assist eligible not-for-profit organisations to host free STEM-related activities.

Potential activities could include interactive workshops, exhibitions, competitions, tours, open days, online or digital STEM programs, presentations and outreach programs.

Education Week will run from Sunday 17 to Saturday 23 May.

Applications for Education Week activities should be submitted by 11:59pm, Thursday 26 March 2020 at https://fs27.formsite.com/CHgztD/Educationweek/.

For more information and to learn more about Education Week visit www.education.vic.gov.au/educationweek