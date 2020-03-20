South East MP departs

-

Long-serving South Eastern Metropolitan MP Gavin Jennings has announced his retirement.

The Special Minister of State gave his farewell speech to State Parliament on 19 March – the day that the Houses closed for a coronavirus-led recess.

“I want us all to learn from the mistakes of the past and never go back there,” he said – a day after announcing a Stolen Generations’ redress schme.

“I want us to celebrate the achievements, the talents, the strengths and the wonders of this land.

“I look forward to all of us contributing to building a progressive, compassionate, sustainable and safe future together. That will be the country where I want to live.”

Premier Daniel Andrews paid tribute to Mr Jennings, the Government’s upper house leader and widely regarded as the Premier’s right-hand man.

“Gavin has been a fierce and faithful voice for his local community.

“Giving voice to the voiceless, affording power to the powerless, and making life better and fairer for working people.”

Mr Andrews said Mr Jennings’ list of achievements included protecting 140,000 hectares of river red gums in the state’s north, a First Peoples’ treaty, as well as the Stolen Generations’ redress scheme.

“Gavin has been at the forefront of some of our biggest and bravest legislative achievements: fire services reform, gender equality reform and ensuring Victorians at the end of their life have the dignity they deserve.

“Because of Gavin, our state is more progressive and more principled.”

Mr Jennings’s retirement is effective from 23 March.