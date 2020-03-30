Nine cases of virus confirmed

By Brendan Rees

Nine cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Greater Dandenong – bringing Victoria’s tally to 821, according to the state’s health department’s latest data.

In nearby Casey, 26 cases of the virus had been confirmed while Cardinia had seven cases, new data from the Department of Health and Human Services revealed.

The breakdown of cases also showed Stonnington local government area, one of the state’s wealthiest, had 71 confirmed cases – the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state – which includes suburbs such as Toorak and South Yarra.

This was followed by Morning Peninsula with 45 cases, Boroondara (40), Melbourne (38), Glen Eira (37), Banyule (35), and Port Phillip (30).

Fourteen local government areas – mostly in regional Victoria – had one confirmed case respectively.

Four people have already died in Victoria, with many more in hospital or self-isolating at home.

The total number of cases includes 447 men and 370 women, with people aged from three to 88.

There are 26 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. More than 42,000 Victorians have been tested to date.

Currently 29 people are in hospital, including four patients in intensive care. Two hundred and forty-eight people have recovered.

The Department of Health and Human Services follows up and monitors all close contacts of confirmed cases and provides them with information and support. All close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days.

Under new restrictions agreed by National Cabinet, gatherings of more than two people will be banned from midnight on Monday 30 March, except for members of immediate households and for work or education purposes. This will be reviewed after four weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there were four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care, exercise, and work or education.

“Most Victorians are doing the right thing and I’m grateful to them. But we continue to see instances of people gathering in significant numbers so we must do more,” Mr Andrews said at a press conference on Monday 30 March.

“That’s why we are also restricting gatherings to no more than two people except for members of your immediate household and for work or education.

“We will not be breaking up household family dinners – but BBQs with the neighbours cannot happen anymore.”

All people arriving from any international destination must also self-isolate for 14 days as per Commonwealth Government direction. All travellers returning from overseas to Victoria will be placed in enforced quarantine for the self-isolation period of 14 days.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.“Life is going to look very different for a while but if we don’t make these changes now, the virus will continue to

spread, and our health system will be overwhelmed,” Mr Andrews said.