Covid-19 relief hits the streets

The first boxes of food relief have been distributed as part of Greater Dandenong’s $4 million Covid-19 response package.

The relief includes $330,000 extra funds for material aid providers such as Wellsprings for Women.

The council also announced $100 rates waivers for pensioners and $200 for unemployed ratepayers.

Hardship payments of up to $500 will also be available to people outside these two categories.

Dandenong Market traders and many of the council’s commercial leaseholders have their rents waived until 30 June.

No interest or legal action will be taken for outstanding rates until 30 June.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the council would “help support those in our community being hit hardest”.

“We want them to know Council cares and is here for them during this health crisis.”

Cr Memeti said many ratepayers, who had lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic shutdown, weren’t in a position to pay their bills.

“We recognise that things we often take for granted like having enough food on the table are real struggles for some of our residents and we hope the measures we have introduced will help make things a little easier during this very challenging time.”

The council’s essential services and call centres remain open.

For updates, go to greaterdandenong.com or call 8571 1000.