No new Covid-19 cases in South East

Coronavirus cases reported in the South East remain unchanged at 80, with seven new infections detected across the state yesterday.

The state’s recorded cases total 1336 as of 20 April, including 1202 who have recovered.

Of the 134 “active” cases, 28 are in hospital – including 12 in intensive care.

Fifteen Victorians have died.

In the South East, 53 cases have been recorded in Casey, 14 in Greater Dandenong and 13 in Cardinia.

About 2000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 20 April as part of a ramped-up testing regime over the past week.

More than 88,000 have been undergone in Victoria.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the increased testing as well as travellers returning from overseas on repatriation flights had led to a “fluctuation” in new cases.

“The increases we are seeing are still small and this is encouraging.

“They prove that our physical distancing measures are working but this is not a time to relax our strong approach as this disease can get away from you very quickly as we have seen in cities overseas.”

The seven newest infections included a person who recently arrived from overseas and was in mandatory quarantine in a city hotel.

Two of the seven recent cases are thought to have been infected via “community transmission”.

Victoria has recorded 138 cases of community transmission.

On 20 April, Victoria Police fined 89 people for breaching stay-at-home and social distancing rules, including a Frankston massage-parlour owner.

Two workers at the massage parlour were also served infringement notices.

A Geelong resident found drunk on a train at Frankston, and five people in a vehicle at Williamstown were also fined.

Officers had conducted nearly 900 spot checks of homes, businesses and “non-essential” services during the same period.