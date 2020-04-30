Firies save soggy moggy

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A kitten whose meows were heard deep down a storm water drain has been saved by Dandenong CFA’s technical rescue crew.

On Thursday 23 April, the CFA was called in to help Greater Dandenong Council and RSPCA officers find the lost pet.

At that stage of the afternoon, heavy rain was forecast in coming hours so “time was of the essence”, according to a CFA post.

First step in the mission, the drain’s atmosphere was monitored for noxious gases.

Then Leading Firefighter Matt Lawrence was lowered from a ‘high directional’ frame down the drain’s vertical shaft.

He emerged with a slightly soggy young moggy. Via Facebook, the kitten’s frantic owner contacted the CFA.

She was believed to have been searching for the kitten for a week, and to have reunited with the kitten at Greater Dandenong Council.

Victoria Police and CFA crews from Dandenong and Hallam Hazmat also attended the rescue.