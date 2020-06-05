Fatal hit-run driver sought

-

Police have released CCTV footage of a ‘car of interest’ after a man was killed in an alleged hit-run incident on Princes Highway Dandenong.

The 35-year-old Noble Park man was found lying in the middle of the highway between Airlie Avenue and Adelaide Street by a passing motorist just after 8pm on Wednesday 3 June.

He was treated by emergency services and transported to hospital in a critical condition. He later died.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives say they believe the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Police were appealing for the driver of the ‘car of interest’ to come forward, as well as any other motorist witnesses.

One driver has made contact with police.

Any dashcam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au