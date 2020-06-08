One-man ‘crime spree’ in CBD

-

In one hour, a 26-year-old man has allegedly stole vehicles, attempted car jackings and threatened people with a knife in central Dandenong.

The Carrum Downs man was arrested by Greater Dandenong CIU detectives shortly after the spree in the morning of Sunday 7 June.

Just after 7am, he attempted to steal an electric cart and a motorbike from a carpark on Thomas Street, police say.

He was confronted and followed by witnesses to the corner of Walker and Langhorne Streets where he dropped the motorbike and allegedly threatened people with a knife.

Police say the offender also reportedly attempted to carjack about four people just before 8am, including an elderly lady.

Police are yet to locate the alleged carjacking victims.

No one was physically injured during the incidents.

Any information or dash-cam vision to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au