Somyurek’s language ‘violent, misogynistic’: Williams

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams has spoken out against her recently-sacked Cabinet colleague Adem Somyurek’s “violent, misogynistic language” against her.

In a statement, Ms Williams – the Minister for Women, for Prevention of Family Violence and for Aboriginal Affairs – said such language was “unacceptable” and “when it does occur, it must be called out” whether at home, work, the street or Parliament House.

“Words matter.

“Violent, misogynistic language perpetuates the attitudes and behaviours that enable a culture of violence against women.

“No matter who you are, no one deserves to be threatened and abused in this way.”

Ms Williams thanked the community’s support and Premier Daniel Andrews’ actions against Mr Somyurek since Nine Network aired the ex-Minister’s comments via covert surveillance on 14 June.

“Today and every day, this Government is working tirelessly to end violence against women and build a gender equal Victoria.

“Last night was another reminder of how important this work is, and how much work there is still left to do.

“Words spoken by one man will not derail this work.”

Nine Network has accused Mr Somyurek of extensive branch-stacking, including the use of Parliamentary staff and paying for fake memberships.

Mr Somyurek has denied the branch-stacking claims.

He however apologized “unequivocally” for his “inappropriate” language during an allegedly tapped phone call about Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

“I accept and take full responsibility for the fact that my language on a number of occasions was simply not appropriate.

“While Ms Williams and I have been at odds factionally for many years, I should not have used the language I did about her and I apologise to her unequivocally.”

In the reported call, he allegedly said of Ms Williams, the Minister for Women, for Aboriginal Affairs and for Preventing Family Violence, that he’ll “get that f***ing bitch Gabrielle out”.

“I will force her out of the Ministry, that f***ing stupid bitch, when Andrews goes. She’s a stupid, stupid moll.”

Mr Somyurek said those comments as well as about Labor staffers had “quite rightly cost me my job”.

Mr Andrews announced Mr Somyurek was sacked from Cabinet, and was no longer regarded as part of his Government or “team”.

He was seeking for the termination of Mr Somyurek’s membership.

Mr Somyurek’s comments about Cabinet colleague and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams were “completely deplorable” and “shameful”.

“On that basis there’s no place in my government for him.

“Mr Somyurek was not offered an opportunity to resign. He’s not worthy of an opportunity to resign – he was sacked.”