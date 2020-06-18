IBAC to probe stack claims

-

Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) will investigate recently-aired ‘branch stacking’ allegations involving Labor MPs.

As part of Operation Fortescue, IBAC will examine “serious allegations of corrupt conduct” including “matters aired recently in media reports”, according to a statement on 18 June.

“As this is an active investigation, for legal and operational reasons IBAC will not be making further comment.”

On 14 June, Nine Network alleged an extensive branch-stacking operation led by Dandenong-based ALP factional powerbroker Adem Somyurek – allegations denied by Mr Somyurek.

Mr Somyurek was “sacked” and two colleagues Robin Scott and Marlene Kairouz departed the State Cabinet within days.

On 15 June, he resigned from the ALP after Premier Daniel Andrews sacked him from the Cabinet and the party room caucus.

The ALP national executive expelled Mr Somyurek from the party for life.

As Local Government Minister, Mr Somyurek last year appointed a Monitor to oversee Casey Council due to councillor corruption allegations aired at IBAC.

After the Monitor’s report in February, Mr Somyurek sacked Casey’s councillors.

The Operation Sandon inquiry into Casey councillors’ alleged corrupt dealings with property developers is on hold due to Covid-19.

Any information to IBAC on www.ibac.vic.gov.au/reporting-corruption.