Walker held up at knife-point

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A woman has been slashed with a knife by an armed robber in Endeavour Hills early on Tuesday morning, 7 July.

The victim was out walking when she was approached by a man who threatened her with a knife near Matthew Flinders Avenue about 4.15am.

The robber, who is still at-large, stole her credit cards during the hold-up, police say.

She suffered a minor laceration to her stomach.

Victoria Police are investigating the attack.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au