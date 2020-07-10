Police target street weapons

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police will use special weapon-search powers in an operation around Dandenong’s railway precinct on Saturday, 11 July.

As part of Operation Omni, the area bordered by Halpin Way, Carroll Lane, Cheltenham Road and Thomas Street has been declared a designated search area between 2pm and 10pm.

Police officers and Protective Services Officers have powers to conduct limited searches for people and vehicles for weapons.

It includes pat-down searches and scans with electronic wands.

They may request people remove outer clothing such as headwear, scarves and jackets, and for people to remove items from bags and pockets.

Police say it’s an offence to hinder them in the course of these searches.

People can also be charged with failing to comply with directions to remove a face covering or leave the designated area.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said operations aimed to “enhance public safety, reduce crime and detect any weapons coming into the designated area”.

“While the number of searches under the Control of Weapons Act has remained relatively steady in recent years, more weapons are being found.

“Our first priority is community safety.

“Police will not tolerate those who break the law or engage in anti-social and violent behaviour that puts the safety of others at risk.”

The operation comes after two recent public stabbings that killed a Springvale teenager in central Oakleigh and a teenage boy in Deer Park.