Drug raids follow Dandenong station crackdown

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A police crackdown on illegal weapons on the streets has netted 18 arrests and four people remanded in custody in the South East.

Among the Operation Omni arrests were two males in a vehicle allegedly filled with 2.2 kilograms of dried cannabis in garbage bags.

They were intercepted by police in Cheltenham Road, Dandenong on Saturday 11 July.

Police then conducted raids at addresses in Lyndhurst and Dandenong, seizing $22,240 believed to be proceeds of crime, police say.

Three males were arrested as a result. Two of them were remanded and one bailed on charges of drug trafficking and proceeds of crime.

As part of the operation, police focused on Dandenong’s railway precinct between 2pm and 10pm on 11 July.

Other arrests included a 27-year-old man for possession of multiple drugs and a controlled weapon, a 21-year-old man for drug possession and a 44-year-old man for drug possession.

A weapon was seized from a 16-year-old boy.

A man was also interviewed for offensive behaviour for yelling lewd remarks on the railway station platform.

After being unable to give a reason for his presence, he also received a $1652 fine for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Operations Pan and Omni ran in Pakenham, Cranbourne and Pakenham on 9-11 July.

In designated locations, police were given special powers to search people and vehicles for weapons.