Motorcyclist killed on Springvale Rd

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a truck on Springvale Road, Mulgrave.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Wellington Road intersection about 5.35am on Thursday 16 July.

The male rider, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene, police say.

The truck driver stopped, dialed triple-0 and spoke to police. The truckie was taken to hospital for observation.

Police are investigating the crash.

All northbound lanes on Springvale Road were closed between Princes Highway and Wellington Road. The southbound right-hand lane was closed next to the incident.

The Department of Transport advised motorists to detour on Blackburn or Warrigal roads.

Any information and dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au