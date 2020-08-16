2nd aged-care cluster grows

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid-19 has infected 13 residents and four staff at a second nursing home in Greater Dandenong.

At least 19 cases – including at least two contacts – have been linked to Mercy Place Dandenong since 28 July.

They include four residents testing positive on Saturday 15 August.

The residents, all from the same unit, are in a quarantined area of the home. They are being cared for a dedicated team of staff, a Mercy Place Dandenong spokesperson said.

As of 14 August, the outbreak at Outlook Gardens aged-care home had spread to 40 residents. Of the 108 infected, there were 56 staff and 12 contacts.

The Outlook Gardens cluster grew by 15 in the past week.

There are 2075 infections and 195 deaths linked to more than 140 Victorian aged care facilities, as of 16 August.

Most of the state’s 309-and-climbing death toll have been aged care residents.

In the week up to 16 August, Greater Dandenong’s Covid cases rose by 69 to 373.

Its active cases were 204 for the council area, up by eight in the past week.

In neighbouring Casey, there were 109 new weekly cases for a cumulative total of 756. Its active cases were 356, up by just two in a week.

Statewide, Victoria recorded 279 new cases and 16 deaths, including 11 aged-care residents.

A Mercy Place spokesperson said all relevant health and aged care authorities, staff, residents and families were immediately informed after the first positive case.

The home was deep cleaned, residents and staff promptly Covid-tested and re-tested – which uncovered the further positive cases, the spokesperson said.

Stringent infection control processes were put in place, including staff wearing full personal protection equipment (PPE) and more frequent, intensive cleans.

Visitors have been banned, except in exceptional circumstances.

Residents confined to their rooms except those with dementia in the home’s Memory Support Unit. They are regularly visited by pastoral carers and staff wearing full PPE with activities and conversation.

They are kept in touch with loved ones with phone and Zoom video calls.

“Our residents also have multiple daily physical health and emotional wellbeing checks so we can detect any physical or behavioural changes early,” the spokesperson said.

A “conservative” approach was taken for the return-to-work timing of Covid-positive staff.

“We will continue this cycle of testing and retesting until there is no trace of the virus in our home and we are cleared by health and aged care authorities to stand down from our outbreak response.

“This is an anxious time for residents and families but we are doing all we can to minimise the risk of further infection and, importantly, to provide the best possible care – both physical and emotional – for all residents in our home.”