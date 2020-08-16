Keysborough hub stays put

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Eleventh-hour bids have failed to sway Greater Dandenong Council on the location of Keysborough South Community Hub.

Despite divided community opinion, the hub will go ahead at the corner of Villiers and Chapel roads in Tatterson Park, with features added to its draft design.

Cr Peter Brown’s motion to re-open community consultation was defeated in a narrow 6-5 vote at a 10 August council meeting.

After the vote, Cr Brown moved a rescission motion for a community plebiscite.

It was withdrawn due to the council going into caretaker mode in September ahead of local government elections.

After 91 submissions on the draft design, the hub will offer an expanded community lounge, extra library services and a ‘makers space’ for arts and crafts.

The building will have at least 5 Star Green Star certification with zero net emissions, as well as electric-vehicle charging stations.

The council found a commercial café was not viable at this stage.

About $2.58 million of council reserve funds are budgeted for building stage 1 of the hub in 2020-’21.

A $2.1 million access road between Villiers Road and Crystal Waters estate will also be built.

However, Villiers Road neighbours, such as Dom Boccari, say they haven’t been “fairly” heard by the council.

They are concerned by extra traffic on narrow surrounding streets, and the proposed ‘solution’ of no-right turn into Villiers Road.

Late-night noise from after-hours and weekend users was also an issue.

They have preferred the less costly alternative location, north of Springers Leisure Centre.

“We want a community hub built with the correct consulation process … by all residents involved.

“After the true location is decided and ‘if’ it is Villiers Road … I will personally help council cut the ribbon.”

The Villiers Road site was unanimously backed by councillors in November 2019 despite Springers being narrowly preferred 269 votes to 264 in a community survey.

Cr Matthew Kirwan, in favour of the original site, said the go-ahead ended the long wait – “six years of heartbreak” – for the project.

Community feedback was overall “very positive” for the draft design, Cr Kirwan said.

“GSA Architects have created an exciting design that blends into the natural environment of the site, is light filled and welcoming.”

He said the facility’s after-hours and weekend use was “particularly important” for residents who mainly worked full-time.

Other residents in Keysborough have posted on social media in support of the “fabulous result”.

“Looking forward to having a place to take my children to and it seems with the library, playground and study areas, my children will be catered for many years to come.”

“We’ve been waiting something like a decade for this facility,” another resident posted.

“Let’s hope there are no more delays.”