Gun ‘fired’ in stadium car park

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has been charged after being found with an imitation firearm outside Dandenong Basketball Stadium.

A nearby resident says they heard the hooded and masked man fire what seemed to be a “BB rifle” three times in the parkland about 4.30pm on Sunday 16 August.

Marked police cars, a div van and a helicopter swiftly descended on the area, popular for recreational exercise and play, witnesses say.

Police confirmed a 32-year-old Ferntree Gully man was arrested after an imitation firearm was found in his vehicle in the stadium’s car park.

He was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm, a prohibited person with an imitation firearm and disorderly conduct.

The man was also fined $1652 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 3 December.