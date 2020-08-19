Gun ‘fired’ in stadium car park

By Cam Lucadou-Wells
A man has been charged after being found with an imitation firearm outside Dandenong Basketball Stadium.
A nearby resident says they heard the hooded and masked man fire what seemed to be a “BB rifle” three times in the parkland about 4.30pm on Sunday 16 August.
Marked police cars, a div van and a helicopter swiftly descended on the area, popular for recreational exercise and play, witnesses say.
Police confirmed a 32-year-old Ferntree Gully man was arrested after an imitation firearm was found in his vehicle in the stadium’s car park.
He was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm, a prohibited person with an imitation firearm and disorderly conduct.
The man was also fined $1652 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.
He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 3 December.