Covid-19: Down to double digits

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

For the first time since late July, Covid-19 active cases in Greater Dandenong have dipped below 100.

With at least 12 days of stage-four restrictions remaining, the council area has 97 active infections – down by four from the previous day.

There were two new cases in the same period, bringing the area’s cumulative total to 464.

The largest cluster in Greater Dandenong at Outlook Gardens aged care remains at 115 residents, staff and contacts.

Statewide, there were 70 new cases – less than half of the 153 reported recoveries.

At the same time, five residents in aged care died with coronavirus.

In total, 570 Victorians with Covid-19 have died.

Active cases in the state were 2519 – a drop of 101 in the past 24 hours.

There were also less active cases among health care workers (352) and in aged care (1197).

Hospital patients with Covid-19 total 421 – 30 less than the previous day. The active cases include 20 in intensive care; seven of them on ventilators.