Fire-spree arrest in Springvale

A man has been arrested over a series of small fires allegedly lit in Springvale.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say the fires were lit near Westall Road about 8.30am on Friday 4 September.

The fires caused no property damage.

The 29-year-old Springvale man was arrested nearby and taken into custody.

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dash-cam footage from anyone travelling on Westall Road between Osborne and Rosebank avenues.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au