House fire ‘suspicious’

Neighbours were evacuated as a weatherboard house was destroyed by a suspicious fire in Day Street, Dandenong.

Firefighters from Fire Rescue Victoria’s Dandenong station was at the blaze within three minutes after receiving a triple-zero call just after 8.30am on Saturday 5 September.

The single-storey dwelling was already engulfed with fire and belching thick smoke into the area.

Fireys with breathing apparatus entered the property in search for occupants. None were found.

A pumper crew from Hallam FRV and a ladder platform were employed to help bring the fire under control by 8.45am.

“The ladder platform was used to extinguish hot spots on the roof of the house, which were difficult to access as the roof collapsed,” the FRV stated.

Three neighbouring apartments were evacuated and an emergency advice warning was issued due to the smoke.

Victoria Police were called to investigate the fire scene.