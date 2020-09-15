Supermarket resumes ‘normal service’

Woolworths Dandenong Plaza will re-open for walk-up customers from 7am on Wednesday 16 September.

-

In the past six weeks, the supermarket had operated solely as a delivery hub for local online orders and Priority Assistance service for vulnerable customers.

In a statement, Woolworths stated that normal trading was resumed due to a “strengthening of … home delivery capabilities across Melbourne”.

“Dandenong Plaza will continue to fulfill online orders for home delivery, along with resuming the regular pick up in-store service.”

Dandenong Plaza group Manager Rob Valente said the conversion had been “inconvenient for many of our walk-up customers”.

“It was a difficult but necessary step that allowed us to meet the sudden spike in demand for home deliveries during the early onset of Stage 4 restrictions.

“While the store was closed to walk-up customers, we’ve been working behind the scenes to stand up home delivery from many more of our Melbourne stores.”

Similar conversions had occurred in other parts of Melbourne and Sydney, Woolworths stated.

 

