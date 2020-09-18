Scoreboard tribute to Colin

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Steeped in his clubs’ maroon colours, the late Colin Riddiford’s name has adorned pride of place at his “second home” at Lois Twohig Reserve.

The reserve’s digital scoreboard has been named after the admired administrator and life member at North Dandenong cricket club and junior football clubs.

Greater Dandenong councillor Angela Long had consulted with Mr Riddiford on the tribute during his final weeks, ensuring the work was done and paid by the council.

Famously shy of the limelight, he didn’t mind having his name on the scoreboard, Cr Long said.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t room for his request for the initials of his beloved clubs on the sign as well.

“It would have made the size of his name too small.”

Nonetheless it was a fitting honour for a club leader who’d worked so hard for members for nearly 50 years, she said.

Cr Matthew Kirwan joined the list of tributes from the sporting world, council and community.

“What I will remember him for his role as a model active citizen.

“Attending every Council meeting where his health will permit it he would follow the debate closely and always communicate his views to councillors afterwards on how they voted.

“Sometimes after a long discussion we agreed to disagree but his feedback was always well meant and his views reflected what he saw was in the best interests our city.

“You could not ask for any resident to be more civically minded and I will miss his contributions to the democratic life of our city, showing that you don’t have to be elected a resident to make a difference in local government.”

Mr Riddiford, 80, was known both for his direct manner and his giving heart – as well as decades of service to sport.

Though deserving, he’d declined the title of club legend as well as the honour of a City of Greater Dandenong Living Treasure.

He was however awarded an Australian Sports Medal for his service for community sport.

Mr Riddiford died after recent illness on 3 September. He is survived by wife Lorraine and sons Mark and Darren.