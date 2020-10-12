Covid-19: Nazareth College closed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Nazareth College in Noble Park has been closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The student had completed the General Achievement Test (GAT) on Wednesday 7 October.

In something of a “blessing”, the student took the GAT separately for educational reasons, principal Sam Cosentino said.

“As they were kept away from the main testing site, the student had no, or extremely limited, contact with any other student.

“I wish the student a speedy recovery.”

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed the positive case on Sunday night, 11 October.

The college has closed indefinitely while a precautionary pandemic clean is completed. It is supporting the DHHS with contact tracing, Mr Cosentino said.

He was hopeful the college may open as soon as Tuesday, 13 October.

Up until its closure, Year 7, 10 (attending VCE), 11 and 12 students had been attending on site. Close contacts will be quarantined at home for 14 days.

As for the disruption ahead of VCE exams, Mr Consentino said: “2020 has be challenging for many people so we can do anything.

“We are so adaptable we can make anything work.”

There were 15 new cases recorded in the 24 hours up to 12 October, with no new infections in Greater Dandenong.

There are 13 active cases in the council area.